Tucson joins list of cities protesting George Floyd’s death

TUCSON— Protesters gathered in downtown Tucson Friday evening over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Tucson police say at least four people involved in the protest were arrested.

One person faces two felony counts of aggravated assault on a police officer. The other three people arrested all face misdemeanors for obstructing justice. Officials estimate the crowd of protesters to to be at least 350 people.

Later in the evening protesters smashed out the windows of The Cadence apartment complex and other businesses in downtown Tucson, also tagging several walls and lighting dumpster fires. Tucson Police responded to the protest in riot gear to break up crowds.

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus estimates the damage downtown to be around 200,000.

This protest is apart of the many protests going on across the nation since a disturbing video showing George Floyd's death involving a former Minneapolis Police Officer was spread widely online.