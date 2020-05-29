Tucson public transportation system encourages passengers to use face coverings

TUCSON - Sun Tran, Sun Link, Sun Shuttle, and Sun Van are encouraging riders to use a face covering or mask when riding transit vehicles to help protect other riders from COVID-19.

The transit service said face coverings should cover the nose and the mouth.

Some items that can be used a face covering include non-medical masks, cloths, bandanas, and scarves.

Passengers under the age of two, as well as those medically unable, do not have to wear a face covering.

Drivers of Tucson public transportation are being given masks, gloves and disinfectant spray to help keep themselves safe, and the vehicles sanitized.

Transit fares are still free to avoid direct contact between passengers and drivers.