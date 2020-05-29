TFD crews battle two overnight fires

TUCSON - Tucson Fire Department responded to two fires early Friday morning.

Five people were displaced after a mobile home fire on Tucson's southwest side.

Crews were dispatched to the 4500 block of South Mission Road just before 12 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Attic fire in the 100 block of N. Euclid Ave. / Tucson Fire Department

Then after 3 a.m., TFD crews were dispatched to the 100 block of N. Euclid Avenue for an attic fire.

TFD says there was one person inside the residence at the time of the fire. The resident was able to evacuate safely.