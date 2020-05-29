Phoenix march to protest George Floyd’s death turns violent

PHOENIX (AP) — A rally in Phoenix to protest George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis turned violent when protesters threw rocks at officers, broke windows at police headquarters, and damaged businesses and vehicles.

Hundreds of protesters marched Thursday from City Hall to the State Capitol, where demonstrators broke windows.

They moved away from Capitol and threw rocks and bottles at officers. Some protesters refused orders to leave the area.

Officers fired pepper spray and rubber bullets.

Eight people were arrested.

One protester who was exposed to pepper spray and two officers suffering from heat exhaustion were brought to hospitals and have since been released.