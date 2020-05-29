Minnesota police arrest CNN team on live television

CNN Correspondent Omar Jimenez was arrested by Minnesota State Patrol on live TV Friday morning.

Jimenez was reporting from the scene of protests in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd when he was taken into police custody.

During the live report, Jimenez fully cooperated with authorities and offered to move if he was standing in the wrong area.

Despite having press credentials, Jimenez, his producer and photographer were all detained.

CNN had a white correspondent, Josh Campbell, reporting live from a block away, he was not arrested.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz apologized to CNN President Jeff Zucker Friday morning.

Governor Walz called the arrest totally inadvertent and unacceptable, adding he takes took full responsibility for the incident.

Omar Jimenez and his crew were released after about an hour in custody.