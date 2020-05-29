Golder Ranch Fire renovations begin, mobile unit on-site for response

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. - Renovations are underway at Golder Ranch Fire District in Oro Valley, Ariz.

The goal is to keep firefighters safe and to add functionality.

"From a firefighter safety standpoint, we are adding a turnout room to keep our gear cleaner and free from exhaust and combustion, as well as enhanced workout facilities," said Chief Josh Hurguy of Golder Ranch Fire.

More bunk rooms are also being added.

In November last year, Oro Valley voters approved a bond that included renovations to several fire stations.

Golder Ranch Fire is moving ahead with their nine-month project.

Typically, Golder Ranch has a fire truck and an ambulance on-site.

"The ladder company is staying on-site inside this mobile home,"said Hurguy. "The ambulance has been relocated to Northwest Fire Station 339 at Tangerine and Thornydale."

Northwest Fire Station 339 is only five miles away from Golder Ranch Fire District.

However, even though the ambulance has been temporarily relocated, the Golder Ranch Fire District has a plan for medical response.

When fire crews are on-scene, they will assess the situation and have the closest ambulance respond.

"Response time should not be impacted by moving that ambulance over there. One thing that we pay a lot of attention to is where are resources are and the time it takes to get to different parts of our fire district," said Hurguy.

"What we found is we can move that ambulance from 339 without negatively impacting response times to the area," he said.

Some Oro Valley residents said they do not think response time will be impacted.

"I think there is plenty of other places around here that could come quickly if need be" said Christy Buriss, an Oro Valley resident.

Brett Arigoni, a six-year Oro Valley resident, agreed with Buriss.

"No concerns at all," said Arigoni. "They have been great, Golder Ranch, since we have been here, so no concerns whatsoever."

Once Golder Ranch's nine-month remodel is complete, other stations in the area will be next with a few upgrades.