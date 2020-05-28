TPD: 73-year-old reported missing near S. Pantano, E. Irvington roads

TUCSON - The Tucson Police Department is searching for a vulnerable adult who was last seen near the intersection of S. Pantano and E. Irvington roads Thursday afternoon.

73-year-old Roberta Mae Trombetta was last seen walking away from her home at 3:30 p.m. Thursday near the 9000 block of S. Pantano Rd.

Trombetta is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 150 pounds, has red hair and walks with a cane.

TPD said anyone with info on Trombetta's possible whereabouts is asked to call 911.

