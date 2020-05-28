Road closures after single-vehicle collision on Soldier Trail, north of Fort Lowell Rd

TUCSON - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is on-scene of a single-vehicle collision on Soldier Trail, north of Fort Lowell Road late Friday evening.

The collision caused damage to a telephone pole and Tucson Electric Power is on-scene.

North and south bound Soldier Trail will be closed between E. Fort Lowell Road and E. Calle de Coronado while crews conduct repairs.

Motorists are asked to find alternate routes if traveling in the area.

Details on this story are limited at this time.

