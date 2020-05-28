Mayor: Officer who put knee on man’s neck should be charged

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The mayor of Minneapolis says criminal charges should be filed against the white police officer seen on video kneeling against the neck of a handcuffed black man who died in police custody.

Mayor Jacob Frey said Wednesday that officer Derek Chauvin should be charged in the death of George Floyd.

Video recorded by a bystander shows Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd gasps for breath on the ground with his face against the pavement.

The mayor says he saw nothing to justify that kind of force.

Chauvin and three other officers were fired the day after Floyd died.