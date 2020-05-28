Local fire districts combining resources to strengthen partnership

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. - Green Valley Fire District and Drexel Heights Fire District are still separate agencies but now they are integrating administrative and specialty services.

To be clear, it is not a merger of the two fire agencies.

It is more of a partnership to make sure every firefighter in Green Valley, Ariz. and Drexel Heights, Ariz. are on the same page.

"In an effort to be more efficient, may lead to some cost savings, but ultimately to strengthen a strong relationship between the two fire districts," said LT Pratt, public information officer for the Green Valley and Drexel Heights fire districts.

Pratt said the two agencies have been working together for years.

"We are now bringing that training program for all our firefighters together which accomplishes a couple things," Pratt said. "It is cost effective because we are utilizing the same instructors, same training grounds, training at the same time."

Blake Willoughby is a firefighter with Drexel Heights and he said this opportunity is a benefit for his career.

"The training is the main purpose. We have already done joint academy," Willoughby said. "It's just beneficial with us getting to work alongside each other, so when the time comes, we already know each other and how everyone operates."

Willoughby thinks other agencies should follow suit.

"I think it is beneficial and we can all pull resources," Willoughby said. "That way, the help is there. It is already on the way."