Hotel Congress, Maynards Market & Kitchen reopen with slight modifications

TUCSON - Hotel Congress and Maynards Market & Kitchen in downtown Tucson opened back up Thursday with some slight modifications to keep their customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maynards will offer takeout services, with some outside seating available.

At Hotel Congress, most operations have been moved outside so guests can now visit the Cup Café for dining in the plaza area.

Club Congress will be an exclusively outdoor bar scene, with a limited amount of guests allowed at one time.

Furthermore, Hotel Congress’ hotel services will reopen on June 4, with limited capacity and new cleaning procedures.