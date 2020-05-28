Governor Ducey approves youth sports activities to resume amid COVID-19

TUCSON - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Thursday that little leagues, summer schools and day camps can soon get underway.

“I said that things would be getting back to normal when someone could say: ‘Play Ball’ or ‘Batter Up.’ I was hoping that ‘Play Ball’ would be for the Arizona Diamondbacks,” Ducey said. “In the meantime, it can be for little league. Organized youth sports activities can resume.”

The Arizona Department of Health Services will recommend a list of guidelines including:

Limiting the number of parents and fans in the stands



Physical distancing before and after games



Disinfecting shared equipment



No sharing drinks and snacks

Carl Thompson is an administrator for 12 Little Leagues in Southern Arizona.

Thompson likens the last couple of months to a long weather delay.

“It’s good to see the cloud starting to lift a little bit,” Thompson said. “Little Leagues are putting out the idea of designated areas where fans can sit. So, if you’re using bleachers as an additional dugout, perhaps down the foul lines, in the outfield.”

Thompson’s leagues have already cancelled the spring-summer season so he's hoping the balls and strikes can get called again in the fall with some more clarity.

“A lot of leagues across Arizona have really decided to give it a couple more months, look at our fall season in August and resume then when we have a little more data and information,” Thompson said.

The executive board of the Arizona Interscholastic Association, which oversees high school sports, met Thursday to endorse a set of guidelines for a return to competition.

The AIA hopes high school sports can resume in the fall.

For the AIA set of guidelines, click here.