UArizona experts, staff members discuss campus reentry plans amid COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON - The University of Arizona's fall semester begins in 89 days and university staff remain optimistic.

However, UArizona staff members are working hard to come up with a game plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Several experts, including Dr. Richard Carmona, former surgeon general, are coming up plans to keep Wildcats safe.

"They have the opportunity to create the new norm," said Doctor Carmona. "Unfortunately, now we are trying to bring back the old norm but it is not going to be the same."

Nothing is set in stone at the moment because a lot can change between now and August 24.

However, one idea UArizona is focusing on is Wildcat Wellness.

Wildcat Wellness will involve students checking into the university through their phones about how they are feeling or if they have any flu-like symptoms.

In addition to Wildcat Wellness, UArizona is working on a contact tracing app.

"If someone gets a positive test, they put that into their phone," said Dr. Joyce Schroeder, department head of molecular and cellular biology.

"Then other phones say 'Hey was I talking to that person who tested positive?'" If so, they can choose to go test themselves and isolate themselves," said Doctor Schroeder.

Dr. Leisel Folks, UArizona Provost, said 600 students stayed on campus after the spring semester went online and none of them contracted the coronavirus.

Folks is very optimistic about the fall semester.

"We are still mitigating behaviors but that being said, everybody has to wear a mask outside of their own room and their own space," said Doctor Folks. "There is much more sanitation in bathroom, shed rooms, and kitchens than normal."

An idea that has been set in stone is that masks will be required inside classrooms.