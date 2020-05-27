Tucson business owner receives surprise donation of $5.6K

TUCSON - Small businesses in Tucson have taken a direct hit during the coronavirus pandemic.

Debi Wallace has owned Persnickety's New and Resale Boutique for 27 years.

Wallace's store, like many others in Tucson, shut down in March.

With no profit for over two months and bills starting to pile up, Wallace was afraid she'd lose her business.

"Saturday, when we were in here working, a gentleman came in and he donated $5,000 to my business," Wallace said. "In my life, I've never had anyone do something like that."

Wallace said the man had only shopped at her store a couple of times and bought some hats.

"When I went home, I just cried I couldn't believe that he had done that," Wallace said. "I cried right when he did it. I just couldn't believe it."

Since reopening, Wallace said business hasn't been booming so this donation came just in time.

"It's going to help me pay my back taxes, it's going to help me pay a little bit of my rent," Wallace said. "From the grace of god, this gentleman came in and gifted me and that just shows you what Tucson is all about."

On top of the man's donation, Wallace said another shopper saw his good deed and in turn donated $600.