Thunderstorms postpone SpaceX mission until this Saturday

TUCSON - It was a rainy start to the day in Cape Canaveral, FL where Space-X was attempting to launch the first manned space mission in nearly 10 years.

Wednesday afternoon was a bit messy at the NASA launch pad. They saw multiple thunderstorms and even a tornado warning. The bad weather caused Space X and NASA to abort the mission for now.

Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are headed to the international space station, just not today.

The mission has been postponed to Saturday due to bad weather along the Florida east coast. Even though most of the storms had cleared by the expected 4:33 EST launch time, the risk of lightning was too high for a safe take-off.

Former Flight Director Wayne Hale praised this event in a conversion with Mark Kelly and other astronauts Wednesday morning, but says the postponement will not be what is most remembered. "I think what's even more historic about this is that this is the start of a new industry. This is a new way to do business where the government doesn't own the vehicle does not own the process what is the buyer of the service."

Former Astronaut Dan Tani says the potential weather at the launch pad was taken into account and that the two astronauts have been trained for every situation even a delayed or postponed paunch.

Tani said, "They practiced this launch day. They should know this rocket and the spacecraft inside now. You know they are those procedures are are just locked into their brains right now."

Another round of thunderstorms is possible on Saturday afternoon in Cape Canaveral, but they are not expected to be as strong as the storms they saw on Wednesday.