Red Cross: Blood donors urgently needed to prevent another shortage

There is an urgent need for blood donations, according to the American Red Cross.

They say there was a blood shortage in March due to the coronavirus.

The American Red Cross is asking the community to help prevent a second shortage.

As a way to say thank you, the Red Cross is giving gifting to blood donors.

Blood donors will receive a free 'We're All in This Together' shirt until May 31.

From June 1 to June 30, blood donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.

Here's the upcoming blood donation schedule:

Green Valley

5/29/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Friends in Deed - Low, 301 West Camino Casa Verde

6/1/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Elks Lodge BPOE 2592, 2951 S Camino Mercado

6/11/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Green Valley American Legion Post 66, 1560 W Duval Mine Road

6/17/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Green Valley Recreation, Inc., 7 South Abrego Drive

Marana

6/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Marana Chamber of Commerce, 13881 Casa Grande Hwy Oro Valley

6/22/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Oro Valley Hospital, 1551 E. Tangerine Rd.

Sahuarita

6/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Desert Diamond Casino, 1100 W Pima Mine Road

6/25/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sahuarita Police Department, 315 W. Sahuarita Rd

6/27/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rancho Sahuarita, 15455 S. Camino Lago Azul

Sells

6/2/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tohono O'odham Utility, Highway 86, Milepost 112

South Tucson

6/21/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grace Temple, 1019 E. 31st Street

Tucson

5/27/2020: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., McDonald's, 3856 E. Speedway Blvd.

5/27/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

5/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

5/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., CAID Industries, 6220 S. Tucson Blvd.

5/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Rita Ranch Building, 10220 E. Rees Loop

5/30/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Serenity Baptist Church, 15501 W. Ajo Highway

5/31/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish, 300 N. Tanque Verde Loop Rd

5/31/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7570 N Thornydale Road

6/1/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., PMI ER Drive at Chapter, American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

6/2/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., IBM Building, 9000 S Rita Road

6/3/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tucson Public Works Building, 201 N. Stone Ave

6/3/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Alicat Scientific, 7641 N. Business Park Drive

6/4/2020: 7 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Arizona Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

6/4/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tucson Public Works Building, 201 N. Stone Ave

6/5/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Casas Church, 10801 N. La Cholla Blvd

6/6/2020: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tucson Estates Complex Building, 5900 W. Western Way Circle

6/7/2020: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Christ the King Episcopal Church, 2800 W. Ina Road

6/7/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Congregation Anshei ER Drive, American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

6/8/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., APEX Microtechnology, 5980 N Shannon Rd.

6/9/2020: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Flowing Wells High School, Community Drive, 3725 N. Flowing Wells Road

6/9/2020: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Catalina Army Recruiting Center, Catalina Army Recrutiing Center, 245 S. Wilmot Rd. #115

6/9/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

6/10/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment, 7350 S. Nogales Highway

6/10/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Safeway #3322 Silverado Plaza, 10380 E. Broadway

6/11/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sapphire of Tucson Nursing and Rehabilitation, 2900 E. Milber St

6/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Harley Davidson, 7355 N. I-10 Eastbound Frontage Rd.

6/13/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Redhead's Return, American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd

6/14/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Saint Josephs Catholic Church, 215 S. Craycroft Rd.

6/14/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saint Cyril of Alexandria Catholic Church, 4725 E. Pima St.

6/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Embassy Suites by Hilton Tucson Paloma Village, 3110 E Skyline Dr.

6/16/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

6/17/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Tucson Police Station, 270 S. Stone Ave

6/19/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Christ Presbyterian Church, 6565 E Broadway Blvd

6/20/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Santa Cruz Catholic Church, 1220 S Sixth Avenue

6/21/2020: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Kay F. Read Blood Drive, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd

6/21/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road

6/23/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., University of Arizona Police Department, 1852 East First Street

6/23/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jim Click Automotive, 660 W Auto Mall Dr

6/23/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

6/24/2020: 8 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Banner University Medical Center North Campus, 3838 N. Campbell Ave.

6/24/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brookline College, 5441 E 22nd Street, Suite 125

6/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Prime Leaf, 4220 E Speedway Blvd

6/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

6/25/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 11 a.m., Sun City Oro Valley Activity Center, 1495 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd.

6/26/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Aloft Tucson University Hotel, 1900 E Speedway Blvd

6/27/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Elmcroft Senior Living, 5665 E. River Road

Vail

5/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., ReSources at Vail Depot, 13105 E Colossal Cave Rd

5/30/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Vail American Legion Post 109, 15921 S. Houghton Rd

5/31/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Saint Rita in the Desert Church, 13260 E. Colossal Cave PlaceSanta Cruz

Nogales

6/20/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., In Memory of Saurez Family, 1485 N. Mariposa Ranch Road

Tubac