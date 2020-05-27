Long-term oppressive heat settles in

TUCSON - We've had a nice break from triple digit heat over the past couple of weeks, but the hottest air mass of the year is settling into the area.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Tucson beginning Thursday and continuing through Sunday.

High temperatures are expected to range from 104 - 107 degrees during this period. Western deserts and places like Phoenix will eclipse the 110 degree mark for the first time of the year.

If you're looking for an additional headline aside from the heat, enough moisture will linger close by to give slight storm chances beginning Saturday and lasting through Tuesday.

The best chance for storm placement will reside to the east of Tucson - near the mountains - but some of our forecast tools indicate that even Tucson could see a slight storm chance late in the weekend and into early next week.

Gradual cooling will occur by next Tuesday with forecast highs in the upper 90s.

As always, limit the time you spend outdoors and stay hydrated.