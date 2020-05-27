Local law enforcement agencies honor Sahuarita graduate

SAHUARITA, Ariz. - There was a parade of police cars with lights, sirens, and a heartfelt congratulations for the one they call ‘Little Man’ in a Sahuarita, Ariz. subdivision Wednesday night.

John Valenzuela is autistic and a decade ago, his mom quit her teaching job to home school her son.

In 2015, John had surgery to remove a tumor in his intestine and in 2017, he had to have surgery on his leg.

Against all odds, John graduated high school Wednesday night with his family and some of his best buddies with various local police departments on hand to give him a celebration to remember.

This was a celebration his Uncle John Valenzuela would have loved.

“John touched many lives and John made a lasting impact on everybody that he came into touch with,” Commander Kevin Shonk with the South Tucson Police Department said.

John Valenzuela III was a police officer for the City of South Tucson and spent much of his career helping at-risk youth.

In May of 1993, John was killed in the line of duty.

Now, his nephew carries on his name and his legacy.

“I’ve always told my son when things get tough for him, he has that warrior blood from my brother, in particular, running through his system,” James Valenzuela said.

“He’d be really proud of me for all the hard work and the struggles I’ve been through,” John said.

It was a night to recognize a milestone and a night to remember a brother, uncle, colleague, and friend.

“I think John gave John 'Little Man' very much inspiration,” Shonk said.

“Little Man said that he did this for his family and his uncle and all police officers.”