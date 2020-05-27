DIGGING DEEPER: Hospital costs for COVID-19 patient

TUCSON - As the number of COVID-19 cases increase, so are the chances that some of those infected will have to go to the hospital.

It's when patients leave that they may be surprised at the medical bills.

That's what happened to Dave Barry of Las Vegas and his mother, Nancy Moore, lives in Tucson and is trying to help him.

"I don't wish this on anybody. I don't want anybody to get really sick and pass away because for awhile there, I thought I was," Barry told the Digging Deeper team.

Barry spent three and a half weeks in the hospital the first time.

Barry then went to the hospital a second time because he said he had blood clots in his legs that broke apart and went to his lungs.

Barry's mother told News 4 Tucson it was stressful because she wanted to be with him but knew she couldn't, and with him in Las Vegas and her in Tucson made it even worse.

Barry said he was coughing, he wasn't getting enough oxygen, and he couldn't breathe.

He also said talking was very hard for him so he texted his mother, and that's how they communicated.

According to a recent study by the Wakely Consulting Group, Barry is one of the millions of COVID-19 patients who will require hospitalization.

The study estimated hospitalization will cost around $20,000.

However, in more severe cases like Barry's, it will cost much more.

"Personally, I would've stuck it out in my house if I would've known I was going to hit with $1,000 bills," said Barry.

Moore said her son is terrified about the bills and added he doesn't like to owe anybody.

What surprised Moore is that even though her son is working and has health insurance, he is still getting billed.

"I was led to believe there would be no co-pays if it was COVID related, and Blue Cross was one of the first that jumped on that," said Moore.

Moore added her son has Blue Shield through his job but he's still getting bills.

Under the Family First Corona Virus Relief Fund Act that passed in early March, with fully-insured plans, you're not going to be paying your deductible or copays for that treatment if it's medically ordered before the end of the month, according to Matthew Nelson, vice-president of employee benefits for Crest Insurance Group.

Some fully-insured plans include Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna and Cigna.

Nelson said if you are hospitalized, it may get complicated, even if you are in a hospital that is part of the network.

"You might have a specific physician or lab procedure that's not done by a network provider and that is a situation where you might see bills," said Nelson.

"If your employer is on a self-funded plan, which means they are just buying pieces of a health insurance plan and are standing on their own, the regulations that were passed that waived cost-sharing to members when they are getting treatment for coronavirus," Nelson added. "On a self-funded plan, it is not required that all of those cost sharing mechanisms, all those deductibles and co-pays be waived."

The best advice Nelson said he can give is to contact member services and ask for a claims advocate.

"Make sure you are paying the bills you're supposed to," Nelson said. "At the end of the day once you paid money to the provider, it's very difficult to get that money back."

Barry said prayers and support got him though his illness and he has faith he will get through his medical bills.