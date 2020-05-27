Casino del Sol officially reopening next week

TUCSON - Casino del Sol, Casino of the Sun and Estrella at Casino del Sol will officially reopen next week since it closed March 18.

Doors will open Wednesday, June 3 at 8 a.m. with strict safety protocols.

Some of those include temperature checks, social distancing, dedicated smoking areas, plexiglass barriers, and frequent cleanings.

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe and Casino Del Sol have been actively preparing the properties for a safe reopening.

