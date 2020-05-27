Bearizona to welcome three orphaned grizzly bear cubs in June

TUCSON - New bear cubs are coming to Bearizona Wildlife Park this summer.

Bearizona said it is rescuing three grizzly bear siblings who were orphaned after their mother was euthanized in April by the Montana Fish & Wildlife Parks Service after she was shot and injured by a hiker.

The cubs were spotted a few days later by ranchers who ended up catching the cubs and keeping them until officials could pick them up.

The cubs, two male and one female, each weigh about 40-pounds.

Bearizona is building a 40,000-square-foot exhibit for the grizzly siblings.