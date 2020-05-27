 Skip to Content

Australian wildlife park celebrates birth of first koala baby since bush-fires

TUCSON - An Australian wildlife park is celebrating the birth of its first koala baby since the area's devastating bush-fires.

The baby koala, known as a joey, was revealed in a Facebook video posted by the Australian Reptile Park on Tuesday.

Keepers have named the baby Ash and call her a sign of hope for the future of Australia's native wildlife.

Thousands of the continent's rare marsupials died as brush fires raged through new south wales in the past year.

Some fear the koala is on the brink of extinction in the wild.

Visitors will soon be able to see baby Ash in person, according to the Facebook site.

The park is all set to reopen on Monday, following the relaxation of Australia's coronavirus lockdown measures.

FIRST KOALA JOEY OF THE SEASON!

We have a very special announcement... Our very first koala of the season has popped out of Mums pouch to say hello! 🐨Keepers have decided to name her Ash! Ash is the first koala born at the park since the tragic Australian bushfires and is a sign of hope for the future of Australia’s native wildlife.

Posted by Australian Reptile Park on Monday, May 25, 2020

