Woman sues DPS officer and state over sexual harassment

PHOENIX - A Phoenix-area woman is taking a trooper for the Department of Public Safety and the State of Arizona to court over that patrol officer's behavior.

Tremaine Watkins is facing 61 counts of trying to extort sexual favors from women he stopped for violations while on patrol.

One of those women is behind the federal lawsuit.

She claims Watkins in a 90-minute traffic stop in March of 2019 asked her to wash his motorcycle nude among other things to get out of receiving a citation.

The officer had worked for AZDPS for 13 years.

The civil suit states that the state of Arizona should be held liable for the wrongful conduct of its officers, employees, agents, districts, divisions, and subdivisions.

Lawyers for Watkins claim DPS is trying to smear their former officer and that he has yet to receive the lawsuit.

The woman is seeking $300,000 in damages.

Copyright 2020 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.