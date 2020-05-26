Tucson ranks No. 1 in Google searches for ‘homes for sale’ since start of COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON - Tucson ranks No. 1 in Google searches for home sales since COVID-19 started.

After analyzing Google search data, Lending Tree said home searches have increased in every city they tracked compared to the 2020 lows at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miami and New Orleans also posted the largest month for property search growth from March to April.

