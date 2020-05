TUCSON - Personal protective gear will be shipped off to more than 15,000 nursing homes across America.

The shipments will include a 14-day supply of PPE to staff working in the nursing homes.

Twenty-five nursing homes in Arizona will receive the shipment, including Brookdale Santa Catalina, Haven of Saguaro Valley and Splendido at Rancho Vistoso in Tucson and Copper Health Oro Valley.