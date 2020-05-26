PCSD searching for vulnerable adult near Oracle, Ina roads

TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff's Department is currently searching for a vulnerable adult who was last seen near Oracle and Ina roads Tuesday evening.

William Robinson, 57, was last seen leaving the area of 7000 North Antonietta Dr on foot.

Robinson was last seen wearing a black beanie, a red long sleeve plaid shirt, blue jeans and sandals.

The following is further information regarding Robinson:

Height: 6’ 6”

Weight: 200

Eye color: Brown

Hair color: White

Scars/marks/tattoos: None

Time last seen: 5 p.m.

Anyone with information on the location of William Robinson is urged to call 9-1-1.