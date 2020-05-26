Oro Valley cancels July Fourth celebration, fireworks still planned

TUCSON - The Town of Oro Valley announced Tuesday that its annual July Fourth celebration has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the town is still planning "an epic fireworks show from the Community and Recreation Center," according to Kristy Diaz-Trahan, director of Parks & Recreation.

"We will be using larger shells that will soar higher into the night sky,” said Diaz-Trahan.

Town of Oro Valley officials said using larger fireworks will be more widely visible from around town and residents will be able to celebrate safely from their own homes.

On Thursday at 8:30 p.m., the Town of Oro Valley is planning a fireworks test launch to see if the fireworks are visible from home.