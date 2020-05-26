Former local basketball standout competes on NBC’s The Titan Games

TUCSON - NBC'S The Titan Games, a show where top amateur athletes compete against each other in obstacle courses for $100,000, just premiered its second season.

Nadi Carey was one of tens of thousands of applicants for season two of the Titan Games.

However, Carey might be the only applicant who didn't actually apply herself.

Carey's aunt submitted workout videos to the show for her niece and a couple months later, NBC reached out to Carey for an interview.

"I said, 'Aunt Nicky, why are the Titan people hitting me up right now, what's going on?'" said Carey.

Carey's aunt replied saying, "Oh they hit you up? This is wonderful!"

When NBC reached out to Carey, she was in the middle of basketball season.

Carey is a NCAA referee after having a successful career on the court.

Carey's successful career includes winning a state championship at Canyon Del Oro High School in Tucson and being a standout at Pima Community College for basketball.

To get ready for the combine, Carey had just over a month to train so she called her training coach.

"I said Tim, 'I'm in referee mode you know, I have a referee body, and I'm not quite ready for the combine, I need you,'" said Carey. "And he said 'Alright kid let's get ready let's go to work.'"

A week after the combine, Carey received a call to go to Atlanta to film for the show.

Although she said the experience was amazing, Carey couldn't tell us how she did.

Soon after Carey got home, the COVID-19 pandemic halted the country.

Carey said she's glad this experience happened before it was too late.

"I had no idea how blessed I was at the time but when I look back on it, just getting the opportunity to compete and to have fun and to be physical, that was awesome," said Carey. "I'm truly blessed that I got that opportunity."

Viewers can see Carey compete when episode two of the Titan Games airs on June 1 on KVOA News 4 Tucson.