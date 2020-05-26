Deadline quickly approaching to apply for local business loan

TUCSON - Tucson businesses are receiving some much needed help financially and it is all thanks to Somos Uno Resiliency Fund.

The City of Tucson's Somos Uno Resiliency Fund "will support nonprofits, workers, families, and small businesses that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic," according to the City of Tucson.

However, the deadline to apply for the loans is fast approaching.

Local businesses have until midnight Tuesday, May 26 to apply for these loans with 0% interest.

"Because of the pandemic, our small businesses are in need of support and the mayor and council quickly took to move $1 million into a loan program," said Barbra Coffee, economic initiatives director for the City of Tucson.

So far, more than $300,000 has been distributed and there is still $700,000 left.

"Our program is designed for businesses that are in the City of Tucson, 50 employees or less, and certainly there's going to be flexible payment terms," said Coffee.

Nicole Rivera owns APEX Mixed Martial Arts in midtown Tucson.

Rivera is also a recipient of the loan and said it is a big relief.

"We have basically been out of business for two months but you still have to pay all your bills," said Rivera.

Rivera said APEX is an important place to a lot of people.

"We have vets, we have law enforcement who use this facility to de-stress," Rivera said.

Rivera said you never know how long this pandemic will last and how fast money will come in, so the loan program has helped her gym stay open.

Rivera also knows it will help other small business owners, too.

"The city works with a small bank and that bank contacted me and was a real person. They told me I need this form for the application," Rivera said.

"But if you're going with these big banks," Rivera added, "I never got to talk to a real person and the papers I submitted was not even the right thing, but with the Tucson program, you will get a real person to get it all done and it is quick."

For more information on the City of Tucson's loan programs, click here or contact the City of Tucson Small Business Hotline at 520-837-4100.