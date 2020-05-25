WATCH: Air Force bugler honors fallen with ‘Taps’ performance

The U.S. Air Force Band is offering a virtual tribute to fallen service members ahead of Memorial Day.

This video shows Technical Sergeant Jason Covey playing "Taps" on the bugle.

He's standing in Culpeper National Cemetery in Culpeper, Virginia.

It was established in 1867 when the Civil War created a need to bury fallen soldiers in the area.

The Air Force says the video is meant to emphasize how many military members have lost their lives over the years.