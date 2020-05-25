Volunteers pick up tons of trash in Sedona after crowded holiday weekend

TUCSON - Volunteers are picking up tons of trash in Sedona, Ariz. after a crowded holiday weekend.

Outdoor enthusiasts are asking people to pick up after themselves after finding trash in the Beaver Creek area.

Volunteers hauled out huge bags of garbage, including dirty plates, pregnancy tests, toilet paper and diapers.

"Dealing with an area like Sedona that has so much flash flood potential during monsoon, that close proximity means those items will eventually find themselves down to the Verde River and then eventually to the recreational lakes,” said Jason Danoff of Trail Lovers Excursions.

Danoff said closures from COVID-19 and cancellations from volunteers is stretching people to the limits in the parks.

Make sure to take a trash bag when you head out to hike or camp, and pick up after yourself.