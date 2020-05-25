Tumamoc Hill reopens with new safety protocols in place

TUCSON - Tumamoc Hill has opened to the public again after being closed since March 18.

However, new rules are in place for those who plan to go for a hike.

Tumamoc Hill's new protocols are very similar to those of a grocery store.

Those protocols include social distancing, hand sanitizer, and even special hours have been set for those who are more at risk of the coronavirus and more.

However, unlike some grocery stores, masks are required at Tumamoc Hill, and some hikers have their own opinions.

"I am not a scientist but I know if you do listen to or appreciate what the scientists have to say, they would recommend to wear a mask," said Benjamin Chantos, a first-time hiker at Tumamoc Hill on Monday.

Another person hiking at Tumamoc Hill thought otherwise.

"I personally don't think you should wear a mask when you hike," the hiker said. "There is a point where I can't breathe because I have had it on for so long."

In addition to masks and physical distancing, Tumamoc Hill visitors will also be asked to limit group sizes to three people.

"We can not stay at home forever and I realize that, but there are easy things we can and should all be doing," said another hiker at Tumamoc Hill.

The hours of Tumamoc Hill will stay the same and will go from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.

However, 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. will be set aside for those over age 65 and people who have preexisting health conditions.

Charles Peters has been hiking Tumamoc Hill for more than 20 years.

Peters said he is very thankful that Benjamin Wilder, director of Tumamoc Hill, has reopened one of his favorite hiking spots.

"I would also like to thank him for the special senior hours.," Peters said. "Although, I will not be using them because it's just too darn early."

Unfortunately, the tradition of touching the gate at the top of the hill will be put on hold for awhile.

Furthermore, there is a rule that goes without saying that everyone is on board with: "Bring water. Make sure you hydrate. It's hot out here."

So the next time you come to Tumamoc Hill, remember these protocols and do not forget to wear a mask.