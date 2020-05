TUCSON - Tucson Police Department is working a barricade situation on Tucson's southside Monday afternoon.

Police say a suspect is barricaded inside a home in the 200 block of West Mossman Street, near Bilby Road and Sixth Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m. for a report of shots being fired in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.