Local families remember lost loved ones on somber holiday

MARANA, Ariz. - The coronavirus pandemic limited Memorial Day gatherings Monday.

Mike Jenkins brought his mother and sister to visit his brother Randy’s headstone at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Marana, Ariz. on Monday.

“I miss him,” Jenkins said. “Yeah, I miss him.”

Randy died last year of was a heart attack.

Mike and his brother Randy proudly served in Vietnam, and both returned home.

“He was the first one to see me when I was coming home,” Jenkins said. “He met me at the airbase. We had a little talk, not very long but a little talk. Then he called mom to tell him I was coming home.”

In the next row a few feet away, Judy Heggie placed a rock next to the headstone of her husband Jim on Monday.

Judy said flowers don’t last.

Jim also made it back from Vietnam, however, Jim’s battle with Parkinson’s ended last year.

Judy said the Parkinson’s was caused by exposure to Agent Orange.

"He was a very honest, good citizen, he worked hard,”Judy said. “He didn’t deserve what he got from Vietnam but he lived to the highest he could live.”

On this day that memorializes the sacrifice of so many, Mike Jenkins is grateful to be by his brother’s side and reflect.

“Good hand,” Jenkins said. “That’s about the highest compliment I could give anybody, he’s a good hand.“