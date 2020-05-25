 Skip to Content

CDC warns COVID-19 pandemic may lead to increase of ‘aggressive’ rodents

TUCSON - The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention is warning that the coronavirus pandemic may lead to an increase of aggressive rodents.

According to the agency, the closures of restaurants and similar establishments means there's less food for rats.

As a result, environmental health and rodent control programs may see an increase in service requests related to "unusual or aggressive" rodent behavior.

Experts say you should seal all access to homes and businesses, keep your garbage in a tightly sealed bin, and remove pet food from your yard.

