Caught on Camera: Midtown auto shop robbed over weekend

TUCSON - Fareed Alshami, owner of Vibrance Automotive, said he noticed a car pulling into the front of his store around 8:30 Sunday night.

A man, who looked homeless, popped out and was asking about a neighboring church.

"At that point, I told him there's been no church here for a month and a half due to the COVID-19 situation and that I think he must be mistaken," Alshami said.

However, because the man was acting erratic, Alshami asked him to leave the property.

The man took off in a 2003 white Toyota Corolla.

"About 3:40-ish this morning, I get a phone call," Alshami said.

He ignored it.

Then, Alshami received another phone call around 5 a.m. from his landlord who informed him that his store had been broken into.

Alshami checked his security system and one camera was ripped off the mount.

Alshami then checked the other camera and said footage showed the same man from the night before.

However, the man caught on camera was not just your random criminal.

"He was very professional the way he worked," Alshami said.

Alshami said the man knew exactly how to break the lock with minimal effort and all within second.

The suspect took items like high-end sub-woofers, speakers, amplifiers and light bars.

The man made five to seven trips to his vehicle with stolen merchandise.

Alshami said thankfully he never focused on other items, in other areas of the store.

Within six minutes, $8,000 to $15,000 in goods were gone, Alshami said.

Alshami said he is coming forward with this video because he does not want this to happen to another business.

He takes pride in providing a workplace that continually improves where his employees can thrive.

With the economy being what it is, Alshami believes this could be COVID-19 related.

However, Alshami said there are resources to help those who are hurting financially and this was not the way to do it.

"I do hope you are brought to justice, because I do think you need to learn from your mistakes," Alshami said. "From there, maybe you can make yourself a good citizen again."

If you have any information regarding this midtown robbery, call 911 or 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.