Arizona reports 222 new coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths

PHOENIX - Arizona logged 222 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. There are now 16,561 confirmed cases in the state.

State health officials also reported 6 more deaths. The death toll is 806.

Deaths are not recorded until the state health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

According to the state's data dashboard, 268,384 people have been tested for the virus. About 5.6 percent tested positive.

The state says that 632 of the deaths involve people of age 65 or older.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 8,379

Pima: 2,046

Pinal: 764

Santa Cruz: 186

Cochise: 59

Yuma: 656

La Paz: 51

Mohave: 319

Yavapai: 288

Coconino: 1,028

Navajo: 1,543

Gila: 24

Graham: 24

Greenlee: 3

Apache: 1,191

