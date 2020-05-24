TPD investigates fatal ATV crash on southside

TUCSON— Tucson police are investigating a fatal all-terrain-vehicle crash that happened early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 800 block of West Calle Aragon around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a single vehicle collision.

According to TPD, an ATV crashed into a parked car and fence. Officials say the Adult male driver of the ATV died.

There were no passengers on the ATV at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and details are limited at this time.