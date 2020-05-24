Pima county supervisors revise rules for protective measures

At a special meeting, The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to revise rules for protective measures businesses should follow during a pandemic.

These changes come after extensive feedback from the business community, mostly restaurants.

The board also eliminated the cash penalty if restaurants break the rules. Instead, those who consistently follow the rules will be listed on the county's website.

Businesses following the guidelines will be awarded a badge that can be placed at their entrances identifying they follow the county's rules.

The Arizona attorney general's office is investigating the changes.