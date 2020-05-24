PCSD responds to early morning shooting on southwest side

TUCSON— Pima County Sheriff Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Valhalla Road and Yedra Road early Sunday morning.

Officials say the report came in around 3:40 a.m.

At least one person was injured and has been taken to a local hospital, according to PCSD.

At this time, the extent of their injuries is unknown and information about suspects is not yet known.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is urged to call 9-11 or, or 88 CRIME to remain anonymous.