COVID-19 in Arizona: 16,339 cases, 800 reported deaths

9:13 am

PHOENIX - Arizona reported one additional COVID-19-related death Sunday morning. The statewide death toll is 800.

Deaths are not recorded until the state health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

State health officials also logged 300 new cases. There are now 16,339 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Pima County reported 25 new cases, bringing the county total to 2,027.

According to the state's data dashboard, 260,660 people have been tested for the virus. About 5.6 percent tested positive.

Cases by county:

  • Maricopa: 8,277
  • Pima: 2,027
  • Pinal: 755
  • Santa Cruz: 169
  • Cochise: 59
  • Yuma: 632
  • La Paz: 50
  • Mohave: 304
  • Yavapai: 285
  • Coconino: 1,019
  • Navajo: 1,523
  • Gila: 24
  • Graham: 21
  • Greenlee: 3
  • Apache: 1,191

For more local COVID-19 news, visit https://kvoa.com/thecoronavirus/.

