5 juveniles accused of starting a wildfire in Yavapai County

BAGDAD, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say five juveniles are accused of starting a wildfire in Yavapai County that forced the evacuation of 150 homes.

The fire burned 65 acres in the small town of Bagdad before being brought under control Friday. County Sheriff’s officials say the juveniles were smoking despite a fire ban on the area when the blaze began Thursday.

They say the five juveniles, who range in age from 11 to 15, all were seen running from the fire scene by witnesses.

Sheriff’s officials say all five are facing charges of reckless burning while the 15-year-old suspect also is facing a felony charge of tampering with a witness.

Authorities say the fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damages. The names of the juveniles haven’t been released.