Report: Plane weight, broken part caused fatal crash in 2018

PHOENIX (AP) - A federal report concludes that a single-engine plane with six people aboard crashed in Arizona in 2018 because it was overweight and had an undetected engine problem.

The National Transportation Safety Board's report released Tuesday said those circumstances prevented the plane from climbing after takeoff on a flight to metro Las Vegas.

The two pilots and four passengers on the plane were all killed in the crash near Scottsdale Airport.

The report said one pilot had remnants of two illegal drugs in his system but that the remnants didn't indicate drug use immediately before the crash and weren't a factor in the crash.