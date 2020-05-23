COVID-19 in Arizona: 16,039 cases, 799 deaths reported

PHOENIX - Arizona reported an additional 24 COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday. The statewide death toll is 799.

Deaths are not recorded until the state health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

State health officials also logged 431 new cases. There are now 16,039 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Pima County reported 28 new cases, bringing the county total to 2,002.

According to the state's data dashboard, 253,789 people have been tested for the virus. About 5.7 percent tested positive.

Today marks the fourth Arizona Testing Blitz. The blitz aims to test 10,000-20,000 Arizonans for COVID-19 in a day.

There are testing sites in multiple Arizona counties, including Maricopa, Pima, Cochise and Yuma counties.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 8,177

Pima: 2,002

Pinal: 751

Santa Cruz: 143

Cochise: 58

Yuma: 590

La Paz: 49

Mohave: 303

Yavapai: 284

Coconino: 1,000

Navajo: 1,491

Gila: 23

Graham: 21

Greenlee: 3

Apache: 1,144

