Warm and windy at times!

TUCSON - Closer to average this afternoon with tons of sunshine and wind gusts up to 25 MPH. More of the same this weekend with triple digits expected next week!

Today: Tons of sunshine, breezy and seasonable! High: 94°

Tons of sunshine, breezy and seasonable! High: 94° Tonight: Clear and cool: Low: 58°

Clear and cool: Low: 58° Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy at times! High: 93°

It will be windy the next few days with gusts between 25 MPH to 30 MPH. With the dry conditions in place, there will be an elevated wildfire risk. The Coronado National Forest has several restrictions for the holiday weekend including smoking, campfires, charcoal grills and target shooting.

**Remember one less spark means one less wildfire**

Temperatures will begin to warm to near average starting this afternoon with more of the same this weekend including Memorial Day.

By Tuesday, temperatures will warm into the upper 90s with triple digits by Wednesday afternoon. That trend looks to stick around through next weekend! An Excessive Heat Warning will mostly likely go into effect on those days.

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!