Honoring High School Graduates: Yasmine Galindo

TUCSON - This time of year has been challenging for everyone, especially for the graduating Class of 2020.

However, if you need an example of grit and determination, look no further than recent grad, Yasmine Galindo.

"I graduated yesterday," said Galindo. " I had my ceremony last week."

It hasn't been easy for Galindo. She's also the mother of 10-month-old Kehlani Rivera.

.Galindo was attending Pueblo High School last year when she found out that little Kehlani was on her way. She dropped out right before finals and pregnancy was not easy. But she never lost her focus of going back to school.

"Because I knew what I wanted to do," she said. "I just needed some time to like get to, figure myself out during those times when I was depressed."

Little Kehlani was born last July.

"Now that she is here, it is just like, you see life differently," said Galindo.

It didn't take long for Galindo to decide she wanted to finish high school. She enrolled in Teenage Parent High School, or T.A.P., where she attended all this past year.

The school even allowed her to play softball at Pueblo High School while attending T.A.P.

Despite the stay-home-order, Galindo pressed onward in her second semester from home. She got help from family members, like her mother-in-law Maria and her dad Fernando.

Galindo said some of her own family members have had the virus and she knows it is serious, and with a little one at home, she is still not taking any chances.

"So even when everything opens up, I will continue to stay home because I have a daughter and she is more at risk because she is small and she does not have a good immune system," she said.

Galindo plans to attend Pima Community College and eventually work in the dental or medical field, all the while blessed with Kehlani, a calm, happy and over all amazing baby.

"Just being a mom, it is just so amazing," she said.