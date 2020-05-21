TUSD celebrates eighth graders heading to high school with car parade

TUCSON - The Tucson Unified School District celebrated its eighth graders who are heading to high school in the fall with a car parade on Thursday.

The one-hour celebration was organized by principals, teachers and other school staff of TUSD to show the students that their hard work at home paid off and their accomplishment matters.

“For the last couple months, kids have been working hard from home online, making sure they're continuing their preparing for life after middle school, preparing for high school,” said Cesar Miranda, principal of Morgan Maxwell K-8 School.

“So we wanted to make sure we celebrate these kids in any way we can,” Miranda said. “This is the least we can do for these kids to send them off high school and at lease in a bit of a glorious fashion you could say, so we're excited.”