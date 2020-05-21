 Skip to Content

Sahuarita Police Department alerts community of Level 3 registered sex offender

SAHUARITA, Ariz. - Sahuarita Police Department sent out a notification Thursday that a Level 3 registered sex offender is now living in the town of 25,000.

In a release shared Thursday, SVPD announced that Andrew D. Blackmore, a Level 3 registered sex offender, currently resides at a home located at 2607 E. Alger Dr.

This information was released in accordance to Arizona Revised Statute 13-3826.

Officials say the surrounding neighborhoods and schools have also been notified about the registered sex offender.

For more information, visit azdps.gov.

