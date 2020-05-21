Red Nose Day raises money for Boys & Girls Club of Tucson

TUCSON - Children living in poverty who needed help before the coronavirus pandemic need help now more than ever.

Millions of families are under increased economic stress due to COVID-19, lost jobs, business closures, and schools being shut down.

As a result, the mission of the Red Nose Day campaign is even more critical as it ensures that vulnerable children have access to food, housing, health care, education, and more.

"Whether it's with mom or dad not being able to work or being furloughed, I think they need a distraction," said Daniel Miranda, director of the Boys & Girls Club of Tucson.

"I think we offer a positive distraction for the kids so they can still come in here and participate in the activities that we have and not have to worry about the day to day stuff," said Miranda.

Devon Jermell Bailey is a student of Pueblo Gardens Elementary and a member of the Boys & Girls Club of Tucson.

"[The Boys and Girls clubs] have done many things for me that are good and made my life better," said Bailey.

Bailey said his mother drops him off regularly at the Boys and Girls Club.

Bailey's mom has been working two jobs during these tough times.

"She comes from here, she is all tired and has to go to sleep, and then gets up right at five and go all the way across town to Amazon to work over night," said Bailey.

Throughout the Red Nose Day campaign, the funds raised will go towards addressing the impact of COVID-19 on children living in poverty and the organizations supporting them.