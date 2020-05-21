PCSD deputies report fire on Mount Lemmon, fire officials respond

TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies have reported a fire on Mount Lemmon on Thursday evening.

Mount Lemmon Fire Department and the U. S. Forest Service are on-scene near Marshall Saddle, approximately one mile from Summerhaven.

PCSD says to please avoid as fires are dangerous and unpredictable and emergency personnel need a clear roadway to respond.

Details regarding the fire are limited at this time.

